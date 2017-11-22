LaGrange police searching for car burglary suspect

LaGrange police need your help identifying a suspect who broke into two vehicles in the Lucy Morgan Homes area last week.

There are no shots of his face, but police are hoping someone might recognize his clothing. It appears that he is wearing black rubber rain boots and a gray baseball cap underneath a blue hoodie.

If you have any information about these crimes or the identity of this suspect, please contact Detective Brian Brown at (706) 883-2664 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.