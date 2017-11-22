PAWS Humane hosts fee-waived pet adoption event

PAWS Humane is hosting a Black Friday weekend where you can adopt a new friend without the fees.

During Black Friday weekend, from Friday, Nov. 24 until Sunday, Nov. 26, all adoptable animals are free to the right home.

Hours for the event are:

Friday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

PAWS Humane is currently at capacity, housing more than 130 animals. The goal is to have all of the animals adopted and the shelter completely cleared.

The event is taking place with support from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and Subaru in conjunction with the ASPCA’s participation in the Subaru Share the Love Event.

"With the generous help from the ASPCA and Subaru, this holiday season we are able to save so many more lives," said Courtney Pierce, PAWS Humane's Adoption Manager. "Unfortunately, this time of year we tend to see an influx of returns and intakes so it's pertinent that we do everything we can to find our animals loving homes."

Click here to check out all of the animals who will be available for adoption at the event!

