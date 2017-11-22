Columbus, East AL gas prices decrease ahead of Thanksgiving

The national gas price average is slowly declining at the start of the Thanksgiving week.

According to AAA, today’s national gas price average is $2.52, two cents less than one week ago.

“Nearly 46 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles away from their home by car this holiday. Many will be thankful to see gas prices trending cheaper in cities across the country,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson.

Motorists can find gas for $2.50 or less at 55 percent of gas stations in the country.

AAA reports the cheapest Georgia gas price average is $2.38 as of Nov. 22. Alabama’s average is $2.24.

Click here for low-priced prices throughout Columbus. For, the lowest gas process in East Alabama, click here.

