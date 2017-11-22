Fire on Washington Avenue displaces 4 Columbus families

Fire crews responded to a fire at a residence on Washington Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to firefighters, four units burned, which displaced four families. The families were home at the time of the fire, but no one was injured.

An electrical kitchen fire caused the blaze.

The families are asking for toddler clothing for both boys and girls. The Red Cross was also on the scene on the incident.

