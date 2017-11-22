List: Columbus restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

Not in the mood to cook this Thanksgiving? Is your family meeting a different day, but you still need some food? Worry no more!

Check out our list of restaurants ready to fill you up this Thanksgiving!

Burger King: 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

1218 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31901

2033 Wynnton Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31906

4312 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31904

3520 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907

4126 Buena Vista Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907

3715 Victory Drive, Columbus, Ga, 31903

3103 Gentian Blvd., Columbus, Ga, 31907

2550 Airport Thruway, Columbus, Ga, 31904

Cracker Barrel: 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

1500 Bradley Park Dr., Columbus, Ga, 31904

Denny’s: Open 24/7, including Thanksgiving

3239 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907

Golden Corral: 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

1505 Manchester Expressway, Columbus, Ga, 31904

IHOP: 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

2111 Airport Thruway, Columbus, Ga, 31904

2939 N Lake Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31909

6317 Talokas Lane, Columbus, Ga, 31909

McDonald’s: 5 a.m. until 3 p.m.

1338 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31901

3315 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31906

1436 Manchester Expressway, Columbus, Ga, 31904

Minnie’s Uptown: 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

104 8th St., Columbus, Ga, 31901

Roz's Cafe and Catering Services: Noon until 7 p.m.

3418 Buena Vista Rd., Columbus, Ga 31906

Waffle House: Open 24/7, including Thanksgiving

5701 Milgen Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907

6390 Flat Rock Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31904

3455 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907

4005 Buena Vista Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907

6751 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31909

1646 A Bradley Park Dr., Columbus, Ga, 31904

1326 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31901

