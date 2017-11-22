List: Columbus restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

List: Columbus restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Not in the mood to cook this Thanksgiving? Is your family meeting a different day, but you still need some food? Worry no more!

Check out our list of restaurants ready to fill you up this Thanksgiving!

Burger King: 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

  • 1218 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31901
  • 2033 Wynnton Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31906
  • 4312 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31904
  • 3520 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
  • 4126 Buena Vista Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
  • 3715 Victory Drive, Columbus, Ga, 31903
  • 3103 Gentian Blvd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
  • 2550 Airport Thruway, Columbus, Ga, 31904

Cracker Barrel: 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

  • 1500 Bradley Park Dr., Columbus, Ga, 31904

Denny’s: Open 24/7, including Thanksgiving

  • 3239 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907

Golden Corral: 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

  • 1505 Manchester Expressway, Columbus, Ga, 31904

IHOP: 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

  • 2111 Airport Thruway, Columbus, Ga, 31904
  • 2939 N Lake Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31909
  • 6317 Talokas Lane, Columbus, Ga, 31909

McDonald’s: 5 a.m. until 3 p.m.

  • 1338 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31901
  • 3315 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31906
  • 1436 Manchester Expressway, Columbus, Ga, 31904

Minnie’s Uptown: 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

  • 104 8th St., Columbus, Ga, 31901

Roz's Cafe and Catering Services:  Noon until 7 p.m.

  • 3418 Buena Vista Rd., Columbus, Ga 31906

Waffle House: Open 24/7, including Thanksgiving

  • 5701 Milgen Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
  • 6390 Flat Rock Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31904
  • 3455 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
  • 4005 Buena Vista Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
  • 6751 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31909
  • 1646 A Bradley Park Dr., Columbus, Ga, 31904
  • 1326 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31901

Want to go shopping on Black Friday? Click here to view the list of stores opening.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly