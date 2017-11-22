Corny Chick-fil-A rap video goes viral

A comedic take on Chick-fil-A employee’s famous “my pleasure” response to “thank you” has gone viral.

Comedian Jaron Myers wrote and performed a rap video titled "It is My Pleasure to Serve You." The original video on his Facebook page has been viewed more than 3 million times and shared over 50,000 times in less than a week.

Those numbers continue to grow as the video has been reposted to several accounts.

Myers’ video demonstrates how much employees love working at Chick-fil-A and serving the customers entering their store, all while singing and dancing with the cow mascot.

His original post on Facebook let viewers know that, thankfully, no cows were harmed in the making of the video.

Take a minute and have a laugh or two with the video below!

