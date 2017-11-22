BBB warns of Iron Bowl ticket scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning football fans of possible Iron Bowl ticket scams.

As fans are hype about their favorite team, scammers tend to look for such passion and excitement as an opportunity to sell counterfeit tickets and knockoff merchandise.

The BBB offers the following tips before shopping for tickets to the game:

Check out the seller/broker. Look them up on bbb.org to learn what other customers have experienced. Check to see if they are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers.

Consider your source. Know the difference between a professional ticket broker, a ticket scalper, and a scammer selling fraudulent tickets. Ask to see a scan of the ticket before letting money exchange hands.

Buy only from trusted vendors. Buy online only from vendors you know and trust.

Know the refund policy. You should only purchase tickets from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction.

Always pay with a credit card. Always use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised.

Be wary of advertisements. If you’re unsure, verify your tickets. Pay a visit to the arena where the event will be held.

Beware of unlicensed merchandise. Counterfeit tickets and poor quality, unlicensed merchandise are two ways scammers make money.

Some red flags of fake tickets include:

Typos and grammatical errors on the front or back of tickets.

Tickets printed on photo paper.

Blurry print on tickets. Identical bar codes on more than one ticket (or the same serial number on the back of consecutive tickets).

Visit bbb.org to be sure you don't get scammed when purchasing tickets to see your favorite teams play.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.