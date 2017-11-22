List: Black Friday openings in Columbus

It’s just as important to know when you can snag some great Black Friday as what those deals are.

Check out the times below to make sure you’re first in line!

Ashley HomeStore: Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.

Babies R Us: Friday, Nov. 24 at 8 a.m.

Barnes & Noble: Friday, Nov. 24 at 8 a.m.

Bath and Body Works: Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.

Best Buy: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. re-opening Friday, Nov. 24 at 8 a.m.

Big Lots: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 7 a.m.-12 a.m. re-opening Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. re-opening Friday, Nov. 24 at 5 a.m.

Gap: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.

Guitar Center: Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.

Harbor Freight: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. re-opening Friday, Nov. 24 at 8 a.m.

Home Depot: Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.

JC Penney: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 24 at 10 p.m.

Jo-Ann Fabrics: Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.

Kohl’s: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. through Black Friday

Lowe’s: Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.

Macy’s: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. re-opening Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.

Michaels: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 a.m.

Office Depot: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:45 a.m.

Office Max: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:45 a.m.

Old Navy: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. & Friday, Nov. 24 at 5 a.m.

Petco: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 a.m.

PetSmart: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 a.m.

Pier 1 Imports: Friday, Nov. 24 at 8 a.m.

Sam’s Club: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 a.m.

Staples: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 a.m.

Stein Mart: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 a.m.

Target: Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.

Toys R Us: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. through Black Friday

Tractor Supply Company: Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.

ULTA Beauty: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. re-opening Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.

Walmart: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. through Black Friday

