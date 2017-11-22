List: Black Friday openings in Columbus

A group of Columbus police officers taking the next step in their careers Wednesday.More >>
Holiday time unfortunately provides more opportunities for scams and unlikely criminals. In Columbus, a paramedic says she was caught off guard after a bell ringer stole her purse.More >>
Not in the mood to cook this Thanksgiving? Is your family meeting a different day, but you still need some food? Worry no more! Check out our list of restaurants ready to fill you up this Thanksgiving!More >>
Opelika police are investigating a vehicle break-in at a busy Opelika parking lot.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking the public help in finding a missing teen.More >>
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>
A half century after serving in Vietnam, hundreds of veterans have a reason to believe they may be dying from a silent bullet _ test results show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while...More >>
U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore's communications director has resigned, according to the Moore campaign.More >>
On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.More >>
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.More >>
Bus surveillance video has been released showing a 15-year-old student being body slammed by officers.More >>
A woman who worked as an investigator for the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and misbehavior.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
