Grease Monkey hosts toy drive

Grease Monkey of Columbus will be hosting a toy drive to benefit Open Door Community House.

All customers who donate a new, unwrapped toy to any of the five Chattahoochee Valley area locations between Nov. 23 and Dec. 18 will receive $20 off a full-service oil change.

“Open Door Community House is extremely grateful for community partners like Grease Monkey of Columbus during the Christmas season,” said Kim Jenkins, Executive Director of Open Door. “We were able to help over 600 families last year, and with continued help like this in the community, more children will have a memorable Christmas this season.”

“Grease Monkey is proud to help Open Door provide toys for children in the Chattahoochee Valley during the Holidays,” said Jake Pate, General Manager of Grease Monkey. “Each toy will be donated by December 18, so we can make sure they are wrapped and under the tree for local families.”

Grease Monkey is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The five Chattahoochee Valley locations participating are:

6028 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31909

1424 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31901

4012 Buena Vista Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907

3638 Gentian Blvd., Columbus, Ga, 31907

1304 E 280 Byp., Phenix City, Al, 36867

