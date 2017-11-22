Operation Turkey delivers meals to families in need

MIDLAND, GA (WTVM) - It's almost Thanksgiving, and in the spirit of giving back, local volunteers are preparing hundreds of meals to donate to families in need.

This is all part of this year's Operation Turkey with a little help from Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

Volunteer coordinator Pat Frey said her team started cooking turkeys early in the morning.

"The volunteers are breaking them down and panning them up so that they can be packaged up for delivery tomorrow," Frey said.

Turkeys, as well as the traditional Thanksgiving side dishes, packed up right inside Feeding the Valley's new warehouse in Midland.

"We have tons of prep area here," said Margalena Remington, FTV's food sourcing manager. " We had storage room for them to put their turkeys and their dry products."

"Having this venue is an absolute godsend," Frey said. Frey said volunteers last year weren't able to prepare and deliver as many meals as they wanted to because they couldn't find the proper kitchen and storage.

The last step, Frey said, deliver each and every box to families across the Valley, with a little help from some volunteer drivers, and even some young helpers.

"Every one of these little ones wants to jump in," Frey said. " They ask, 'what can I do? what can I do?' It's just heartwarming."

"It's a great opportunity to be able to help people," Remington said. "The great thing about Operation Turkey is these are going to be hand delivered. To give somebody food when they're hungry is priceless."

