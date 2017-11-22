Columbus police searching for missing teen

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public help in finding a missing teen.

According to police, 14-year-old Kapree Robison was last seen in the area of Dogwood Drive on Nov. 10.

Robison is described as 5’8’’, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

If you have any information on Kapree’s whereabouts, call 911 (706) 653-3449.

