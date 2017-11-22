Missing Columbus missing teen found

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department has found a missing teen.

Before being found, 14-year-old Kapree Robison was last seen in the area of Dogwood Drive on Nov. 10.

Robison was found Monday in good health.

Columbus police would like to thank the public for their help in finding Robison.

