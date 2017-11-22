Opelika police search for 3 theft suspects

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Opelika police are investigating a vehicle break-in at a busy Opelika parking lot.

According to Opelika police, on Nov. 19 at around 9:15 p.m., officers with the Opelika Police Department responded to Gi Gi’s Cupcakes at 3794 Pepperell Parkway in reference to an unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and a theft of property complaint.

The said stated that her vehicle was broken into and several personal items were stolen. The victim said a black male wearing a hoodie was seen around her vehicle. Around an hour later, the victim said her business credit card was used at two separate locations in Auburn.

The first suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’0 tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey toboggan, a blue hoodie, grey sweatpants, and white tennis shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black male approximately 6’0 tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He had a beard and was last seen wearing a blue and orange toboggan, a grey sweatshirt, and black jeans pants

The third suspect is described as a black male. He is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs about 170 pounds. The suspect has a disabled right leg and walks with a cane. He was last seen wearing a black “Tupac” shirt, light blue jeans with holes and black boots.

All three suspects can be seen getting out of and entering a grey or green 2005-2008 Chrysler 300 with chrome rims and a dent in the passenger side front quarter panel.

Anyone who may recognize either suspect or have any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

