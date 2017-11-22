10 CPD officers promoted in Wednesday ceremony

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A group of Columbus police officers taking the next step in their careers Wednesday.

A total of 10 people in the department were promoted in two ceremonies in the basement of the Public Safety Building on 10th Street.

One officer was promoted to captain, one to lieutenant, three were promoted to sergeant, and five were promoted to corporal.

During the ceremony, family members had the chance to pin the new badges on their loved ones.

A reception was held after the event.

