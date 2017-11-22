Kendrick High senior killed in shooting; mother makes plea to suspects

A grieving mother is speaking after she says her teen son was senselessly gunned down.

Eighteen-year-old Javion Shorter, a Kendrick High Senior was shot Friday at Ballard Way Apartments on Hunter Road.

Shorter dying two days later after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Just days before Thanksgiving, his mother, Tangi Shorter, is pleading for suspects to turn themselves into police.

“Instead of having a car at graduation, I had to get my baby a doggone coffin," said Tangi Shorter.

Her son, Javion Shorter was set to graduate from Kendrick High School in May.

Shot and dying only two days after his 18th birthday.

“He was graduating, this year- class of 2018, he has a daughter, he was on the right path to finish high school, get his diploma, take care his daughter, and headed off to the military," said Shorter.

Shorter’s death marks Columbus’ 38th homicide of the year, according to the Muscogee County Coroner.

Tangi Shorter says the shooting happened around the time her son was hanging out with his girlfriend, during the time she believes an argument occurred.

Hours later he was found in the stairwell of the Ballard Way apartment complex before being rushed to the hospital.

Shorter says she is still trying to wrap her mind around everything that happened. After days of crying, her tears turning into anger.

“Every day I replay that night over, I have not been sleeping or eating, and it’s really messing with me," said Shorter.

Shorter says she believes she knows who killed her son, and just wants them to do the right thing.

“If you’re any kind of person, just turn yourself in, I know you’re an accessory to it. Because I don’t have time to be playing with no young kids," said Shorter.

Police have not arrested any suspects, however, they are questioning people.

Funeral services for Shorter will be held next Tuesday.

If you have any information about this latest murder, Columbus police are asking that you contact them at (706) 653-3100.

