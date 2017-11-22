Columbus organization passes out Thanksgiving meals, Bibles to homeless

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A local organization is showing the community what Thanksgiving is all about.

The organization M2540 gave out free meals to the homeless Wednesday to ensure that everyone has a happy holiday.

Highland Community Church is where many people came to get some free food and some free bibles from the M2540 event.

One participant in the event tells us what this means to him.

“It means a lot. I'm at Joe's house and you know we don't normally get a homecooked meal like this, but you know, we've been on the streets before and we like to mix and mingle. We like to appreciate the churches that volunteered their time and it's just a blessing and that's what being Thanksgiving is all about. It's being thankful that we have this sort of thing that the community gives back to the people that are out there in need,” said Melvin Hamilton, a meal giveaway participant.

There were more than 100 volunteers who gave out more than 500 meals to those families.

M2540 gives back to the homeless every Monday and Tuesday. You can find them on Facebook if you're looking to volunteer.

