Columbus organization passes out Thanksgiving meals, Bibles to homeless

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is making sure child abuse victims in East Alabama receive needed support and services. Gov. Ivey has awarded grants totaling $309,778 to help nonprofit organizations support child abuse victims.More >>
The Muscogee County School District is currently experiencing a bus driver shortage leading to some delayed student pickups and deliveries.More >>
Thanksgiving is upon us and it is the most traveled Holiday period in America. A total of 1.6 million more people are expected to travel this year than they did for last year, making it the busiest Thanksgiving since 2005. Even air travel is expected to be up five percent.More >>
Columbus police need your help finding a murder suspect. A gunman opened fire on February 10 around 12:40 p.m. killing Eric Parker.More >>
Last week we told you about the troops coming home to Fort Benning after helping recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, and Wednesday the last of the troops from the 14th Combat Support Hospital returned.More >>
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>
A published report says U.S. Rep. Joe Barton of Texas told a woman to whom he had sent sexually explicit photos, videos and messages that he would report her to U.S. Capitol Police for exposing his behavior.More >>
More details are being released following the capture of an "armed and dangerous" Alabama jail escapee who was captured in the Atlanta area late Tuesday night.More >>
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.More >>
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
