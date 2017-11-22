Muscogee County School District experiencing bus driver shortage

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District is currently experiencing a bus driver shortage leading to some delayed student pickups and deliveries.

While most routes are not impacted, those that are will vary and compound daily depending on driver absenteeism, mechanical issues, and field trips.

In the event of a delay, the district says it will make all efforts to contact the schools and parent to inform them of the delay and of adjustments to schedules.

The district is asking for the community’s help in recruiting bus drivers.

Anyone interested in a part-time job with benefits is asked to contact the Transportation Department at 706-748-2876 or apply online.

Qualified applicants will receive training, guaranteed hours, and a benefits package.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.