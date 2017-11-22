Last of Benning's combat support hospital soldiers return home from Puerto Rico

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Last week we told you about the troops coming home to Fort Benning after helping recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, and Wednesday the last of the troops from the 14th Combat Support Hospital returned.

While there, they set up a 44-bed combat support hospital to take care of locals working in with F.E.M.A.

This is the unit's second hurricane relief mission, they also went down to help with Hurricane Katrina.

The soldiers, as well as their families, are proud they could go help fellow Americans overseas.

“It was a great mission, I am very fortunate to have such a great team with the 14th combat support hospital. I couldn't be prouder of the team that I took over to Puerto Rico. They did a tremendous mission that will always be a part of our history,” said Col Rachele Smith, Commander of the 14th Combat Support Hospital.

“Feels good to come home to your family and get to spend the holidays is the best part about it,” said Sgt. Maj. Clarence Thomas, Command Sgt. MJ. of the 14th Support Hospital.

The team deployed in October and returned Wednesday. In the combat hospital, they set up labs, a pharmacy, x-ray, behavioral health, chaplain services, and all the administrative support.

