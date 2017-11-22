Record number of drivers hit the road, air for Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Thanksgiving is upon us and it is the most traveled Holiday period in America. A total of 1.6 million more people are expected to travel this year than they did for last year, making it the busiest Thanksgiving since 2005. Even air travel is expected to be up five percent.

Parking lots were at capacity at shuttle services in Columbus like Groome Transportation with people going to the Atlanta airport. Also, gas stations were filled with people fueling up.

Everyone is ready to get home to their families.

"I'm excited to go see my wife and my family and heading down to Bradenton just below Tampa," said one traveler.

"Going to see my wife and children in Colorado Springs," said one traveler.

"Headed home to Albany, Georgia, to see my parents and my brothers for Thanksgiving," said one traveler.

It can also be a dangerous holiday travel period. According to the Governor’s office of highway safety, 1,357 people have been killed on Georgia roads since January 1st. Last year there were 1,398 deaths.

The Georgia Department of Safety wants to make sure that you stay safe on the road and know what’s important when behind the wheel, especially with all the traffic from this holiday.

"Wearing your seatbelt is important now, paying attention to what’s on the roadway instead of what’s on your cell phone is what’s important now, not drinking and driving is what’s important now, reducing your speed and planning ahead," said Colonel Mark Mcdonough with the GA Department of Public Safety

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.