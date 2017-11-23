Feeding the Valley Food Bank in need of Thanksgiving volunteers

Feeding the Valley Food Bank is working to hand out 2,000 meals to those in need on Thanksgiving.

The food bank needs volunteers to fill multiple roles as they deliver meals today.

Help with food prep is needed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Driver are needed to deliver meals to local families from 10 a.m. to noon. Extra hands are also needed to package food boxes to be loaded into cars.

If you would like to volunteer, visit the Feeding the Valley Food Bank located at 6744 Flat Rock Rd. Midland, GA 31820.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.