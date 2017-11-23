FIRST TO ALERT: Check your Thanksgiving, Black Friday & Football Saturday Forecast here.

(WTVM) - On this Thanksgiving we're seeing cloudy skies for areas southeast of Columbus and clear skies for areas northwest. The low rain chance we talked about is still in the forecast through the morning. The coverage is LOW and staying southeast of Columbus. After lunch we'll take out the mention of rain but clouds should linger through the early evening before clearing out tonight. Highs today will top out in the low to mid 60s.

As we head into Black Friday and the weekend, the weather looks great - some sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for Friday and Saturday, dropping back to to the low to mid 60s on Sunday and Monday as a cold front moves through. Next week will be a nice, fall week with highs back in the upper 60s and low 70s next Tuesday through Friday.

