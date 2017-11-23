AL Gov. Kay Ivey awards grants to help East AL child abuse victims

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is making sure child abuse victims in East Alabama receive needed support and services.

Gov. Ivey has awarded grants totaling $309,778 to help nonprofit organizations support child abuse victims.

The organizations offer services to physical and sexual abuse victims. Services include counseling, referrals, forensic interviewing, medical exams, and advocacy.

“Children who’ve been abused need and deserve professional assistance to help them begin recovering from these awful events,” Ivey said. “I commend the staffs and volunteers of these organizations who work to ensure that victims and their families receive the care they need.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Justice Department.

Below is a list of organizations receiving grant funds:

Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center - $92,778 to assist child victims in Chambers, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.

Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services Inc. - $146,000 to provide advocacy, therapy and medical exams to child victims in Lee and Macon counties.

Twin Cedars- Keeping Family Connections - $71,000 to assist child victims and their families in Lee County.

