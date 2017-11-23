City of Auburn announces Thanksgiving holiday hours - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

City of Auburn announces Thanksgiving holiday hours

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: auburnalabama.org) (Source: auburnalabama.org)
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) -

Auburn residents can expect closures and altered services during Thanksgiving week.

Public safety services to include police, fire, and communications will remain on their regular schedule.

Nov. 23-24 Closures:

  • City Hall / City facilities
  • Auburn Public Library
  • All Parks and Recreations Facilities (excluding Yarbrough Tennis Center- open 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Nov. 24)

Thursday garbage, trash and recycling pickup will run Wednesday, Tuesday, and Wednesday routes will run as usual. 

