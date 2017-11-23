City of Auburn announces Thanksgiving holiday hours

There was no shortage of places to get a good hot meal on Thanksgiving for those in need.More >>
While some families are still carving the meat off their Turkeys, one Columbus man is welcoming the Christmas spirit with an annual light show. The Ludy family is, once again, decorating their home and yard for Christmas.More >>
Fire crews responded to a fire at a residence on Washington Avenue Wednesday morning. According to Fire Chief Ricky Shores, four units burned, which displaced four families. The families were home at the time of the fire, but no one was injured.More >>
Thanksgiving is upon us and it is the most traveled Holiday period in America. A total of 1.6 million more people are expected to travel this year than they did for last year, making it the busiest Thanksgiving since 2005. Even air travel is expected to be up five percent.More >>
Last week we told you about the troops coming home to Fort Benning after helping recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, and Wednesday the last of the troops from the 14th Combat Support Hospital returned.More >>
Samantha Cox, 24, who students say teaches English, is now being held on drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance.More >>
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.More >>
Officials are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Navarro County Sheriff's Department said a TxDPS trooper was shot and killed in Freestone County on Thanksgiving.More >>
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>
A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas is raising money to help the man recover.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
A gun dealer has the right to deny a customer, even if that person passes a background check. Christopher Mason believes the gun shop abused that right and judged him by his appearance and race.More >>
The woman allegedly told a DEA agent the harassment started because she felt ignored when Stewart didn’t sign a piece of memorabilia for her.More >>
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.More >>
