Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular adds 20K lights to display

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - While some families are still carving the meat off their Turkeys, one Columbus man is welcoming the Christmas spirit with an annual light show.

The Ludy family is, once again, decorating their home and yard for Christmas.

The display of Christmas lights begin on Thanksgiving night and runs until New Year's Day from seven to nine in the evening.

The Christmas light mastermind, Jerry Ludy says he spends hours outdoors getting everything ready.

“The magic of Christmas is the imagination that we have, and I try to keep my imagination going," said Ludy.

From the hundreds of thousands of lights, synchronized music, to special displays, The Ludy house is a Christmas time dream.

Located in the Cottonwood subdivision in Columbus at 5784 Ironstone Drive, the annual light show has been lighting up the night with the houses on their block for over two decades.

Ludy says the show gets bigger every year.

“The neighbors got involved because I asked them, ‘can I borrow your yard?’ for the first house, then the second one got jealous, then the third one and the fourth one, now here we are. We have five houses," said Ludy.

This year, two miles of extension cords and an additional 20,000 lights will be added to the display.

Ludy says the most special part is that all donations benefit, 'Make-a-Wish Georgia.'



After raising over $16,000 last year, the goal this year is $20,000.

