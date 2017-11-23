Damascus Way provides meals on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - There was no shortage of places to get a good hot meal on Thanksgiving for those in need.

Damascus Way, part of Valley Rescue Mission, provides shelter for homeless women and children.

But today, they provided hot home- cooked meals for the needy in the community.

“So many people although we have a wonderful city that gives back so generously. These people are unable to sit down or drive somewhere to have a good Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner or they have physical disabilities that prevent them from going. So, these meals are brought to their homes by wondering caring and dedicated people that implement not to be served but to serve," a volunteer said.

Organizers tell us nearly 350 meals were served some at Damascus Way and others delivered to the elderly and shut-in.

