FIRST TO ALERT: Check the Iron Bowl & GA/GA Tech football forecast here!

(WTVM) - It's a chilly start to this Friday morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. It will be a nice, comfortable and sunny afternoon with highs reaching the upper 60s.

Going into the weekend we'll see a few more clouds around on Saturday but things stay dry around AL and GA. Perfect, fall weather for the Iron Bowl and GA/GA Tech game. Temperatures for both games will be in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday and Monday will see a slight dip in afternoon highs as a push of cooler air moves in - the low to mid 60s. For Tuesday through Thursday of next week temperatures will see a warm up. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s. We'll also track a low rain chance into the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

You can stream us LIVE on the weather app starting at 5 PM ET with the latest on the forecast, and make sure you follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.