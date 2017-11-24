AAA Tow to Go service continue after Thanksgiving

AAA and Budweiser want to make sure the holiday weekend is a safe one.

Two to Go services will be offered through the weekend. This time last year, 800 people were killed in impaired driving crashes. AAA and Budweiser are now asking all drivers to plan ahead before they celebrate with alcohol.

If you don’t have a designated driver you can dial 855-286-9246 someone will pick you up and tow your car home at no charge. The service is available through Sunday morning.

Tow to Go is not available in Alabama.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.