AU vapor wake dogs add security to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The New York Police Department deployed a team of Labrador retrievers from Auburn University to provide added security at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Vapor Wake Dogs, that were trained at Auburn University’s Veterinary College for six years, were among the Labrador retrievers.

The dogs are trained to detect the smell of explosive particles in the air around them. They can tell the difference between a firearm and multiple rounds of explosives, even when in a crowd of thousands of people.

The Auburn-trained retrievers stood by officers at the parade in New York City on Thanksgiving as a counter-terrorism measure.

There were 14 dogs displaced through the crowd.

