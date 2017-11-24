Auburn hires extra security to ensure safety at Iron Bowl game

An indoor shooting range and gun shop in Columbus was burglarized early Friday morning.More >>
PAWS Humane is hosting a Black Friday weekend where a you can adopt a new friend without the fees.More >>
Synovus has advised of an issue with deposits which has impacted some of its customers. The bank says an issue prevented overnight posting of certain deposits, which has affected come customers across its footprint.More >>
Columbus homicide investigators are still searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a Kendrick High School student. Javion Shorter was shot at Ballard Way Apartments on Hunter Road Nov. 17.More >>
Thousands of people are expected in Auburn Saturday for the Iron Bowl. The city has formed a corporation to hire law enforcement from across the state for extra protection for fans.More >>
Investigators said someone set two fires inside the store.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
A Colorado man received the longest prison sentence for human trafficking in U.S. history.More >>
Authorities captured the man accused of shooting and killing a Texas state trooper in Freestone County late Thursday evening.More >>
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.More >>
Egyptian security officials say militants have attacked a mosque in volatile Sinai Peninsula, leaving dozens of casualties.More >>
Prosecutors had called Oscar Pistorius' original six-year sentence "shockingly" lenient.More >>
Just when you thought it might be safer to get back on the road after state Transportation Department workers began road work in the wake of the gas tax increase, a new report shows five of the most dangerous highways in America pass through South Carolina.More >>
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.More >>
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.More >>
