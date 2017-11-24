Auburn hires extra security to ensure safety at Iron Bowl game

Thousands of people are expected in Auburn Saturday for the Iron Bowl.

The city has formed a corporation to hire law enforcement from across the state for extra protection for fans.

City Manager, Jim Buston, says agencies from as high up as the FBI to local law enforcement will be there making sure everything is safe for the attendees.

According to city officials, Auburn University pays for the additional expenses when more fans are expected to come to town and takes months of preparation.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.