Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus named finalist in GAgives contest

The Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus (YOGC) is a finalist for GAgives’ UNSelfie contest.

For the organization to win, they must have the most likes on its picture on the GAGives Facebook page. YOGC is the only nonprofit in Columbus that became a finalist in the contest.The UNSelfie that receives the most likes will receive a $250 donation.

GAgives aims to empower all Georgia nonprofits to increase funds, gain new supporters, and raise awareness through one 24-hour state-wide marathon of giving. Thousands of the state's charities are brought together on one online platform to make it easy for nonprofits to make money.

Voting is open now until Sunday, Nov. 26. The winner will be announced Monday, Nov. 27.

