Columbus police search for suspect in shooting death at Ballard Way Apts.

Columbus homicide investigators are still searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a Kendrick High School student.

Javion Shorter was shot at Ballard Way Apartments on Hunter Road Nov. 17. The incident his 18th birthday.

Shorter died two days later at Midtown Medical Center.

His death marks Muscogee County’s 38th homicide this year.

Shorter’s mother says she believes her son know who shot him. No arrests have been made in the case.

The 18-year-old will be laid to rest Tuesday.

