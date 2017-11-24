Deposit glitch impacting Synovus customers resolved

Synovus advised of an issue with deposits which has impacted some of its customers.

The bank says an issue prevented overnight posting of certain deposits, which has affected come customers across its footprint.

Synovus apologizes for the inconvenience and says the issue has been corrected.

In addition to Synovus’s statement, employees also informed that they were not paid today.

