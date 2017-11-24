Suspect wanted for stealing $10-$12K worth of guns, ammo from Shooters of Columbus

An indoor shooting range and gun shop in Columbus was burglarized early Friday morning.

Shooters of Columbus was robbed of an estimated $10,000 to $12,000 in guns and ammunition.

According to the store’s co-owner, a rock was smashed through a door window in order to gain entry.

"He had obviously been in the store before because he went to specific counters," said Nicole Bessinger, part owner at the store.

Store surveillance video capturing the face of the man, partially hidden as he made his way into the store.

With a bag, and a plan to steal, the man targeting high priced firearms. Locally made HK guns, and BNT handguns are among the weapons that were stolen.

"He broke in one counter, grabbed a firearm out of that counter, went to another counter on the other side of the store, filled his bag, jumped over the counter, grabbed three long guns, and then ran out the door," said Bessinger.

Bessinger says she believes the same man tried to target their store three weeks ago, along with other stores in the area.

"This walkway back here is awesome for people exercising, it's not lit, the cops aren't patrolling it, and multiple businesses along this whole section have been broken into from people coming off that walkway," said Bessinger.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Columbus police at (706) 654-3100.

The incident is under investigation.

