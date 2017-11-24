Black Friday deals draw in Columbus shoppers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Black Friday shopping has been underway all day for some people in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Stores opened as early as Thursday afternoon and now crowds are looking to finish the holiday strong.

The year 2016 actually set a record for sales during the Black Friday weekend and the National Retail Federation is expecting a great turnout this year and the shoppers are all excited.

This weekend places like Target, Old Navy, and Wal-Mart are seeing a large number of shoppers walk through the aisles after Thanksgiving and for some people, it's a common practice to capitalize on those deals.

The numbers haven't fully come in yet, but the National Retail Federation is expecting a point four percent increase.

In 2016, over a hundred million people endured those tough crowds, which is an increase from 75 million people in 2015.

The National Retail Federation says that 30 percent of national spending actually happens during this holiday, so they are expecting about six-hundred-and-eighty billion dollars to be spent just during this weekend alone.

Cyber Monday also plays a huge part in those numbers.

It's a true testament to how committed some of these shoppers are to taking advantage of the holiday.

