Black Friday deals draw in Columbus shoppers

An indoor shooting range and gun shop in Columbus was burglarized early Friday morning.More >>
PAWS Humane is hosting a Black Friday weekend where a you can adopt a new friend without the fees.More >>
Synovus has advised of an issue with deposits which has impacted some of its customers. The bank says an issue prevented overnight posting of certain deposits, which has affected come customers across its footprint.More >>
Columbus homicide investigators are still searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a Kendrick High School student. Javion Shorter was shot at Ballard Way Apartments on Hunter Road Nov. 17.More >>
Thousands of people are expected in Auburn Saturday for the Iron Bowl. The city has formed a corporation to hire law enforcement from across the state for extra protection for fans.More >>
There’s only one thing we have to say to the “granddaddy of hornets’ nests” - nope.More >>
McDonald's mishap was Twitter users' gain Friday when the fast food giant flubbed a Black Friday tweet.More >>
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Prosecutors had called Oscar Pistorius' original six-year sentence "shockingly" lenient.More >>
The car crashed into the lake when the mother swerved to avoid a dog in the road.More >>
Trump said in October that welfare reform was "becoming a very, very big subject, and people are taking advantage of the system."More >>
In a statement, Interpol said the suspects are accused of forcing victims "to engage in activities ranging from begging to prostitution, with little to no regard for working conditions or human life."More >>
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.More >>
Richland and Brandon Police Departments say Robert Lang was apparently following women into stores and making unwanted comments and advances. He's now facing three stalking charges and two for disturbing the peace.More >>
