TRAFFIC: Rollover accident causes major traffic delay on I-85 north and southbound

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) - A rollover car accident has caused a major traffic delay on I-85 north and south.

The car reportedly went into the median then stopped after hitting several trees right in front of the Alabama Welcome Center.

Currently, I-85 north and south are backed up.

Drivers should find an alternate route to avoid delays.

