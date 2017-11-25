AAA advises best travel time following holiday weekend

(WTVM) - Many families are heading back home on this holiday weekend and others are headed to enjoy the Iron Bowl in Auburn.

Its safe to say the roads are going to be busy.

AAA in Alabama is asking everyone to slow down and be patient behind the wheel and if you want to avoid a holiday headache, AAA says the best time to head home is early Sunday morning.

But before you hit the road, its good to know what you'll be paying at the pump.

In Columbus, the cheapest gas is over at the neighborhood Walmart on Blackmon Road for $2.25.

In Phenix City, the Circle K on Highway 80 West has the cheapest gas for $2.18.

For a list of gas prices in other surrounding areas, click here.

