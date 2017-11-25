City of Auburn gears up for 82nd Iron Bowl

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - The big game is here! Alabama and Auburn will face off in the Iron Bowl Friday afternoon.

But before you get ready for the game the city of Auburn wants to make sure all fans are safe.

We spoke with the city of Auburn and they say there will be hundreds of security officers and police officers working hand in hand to keep those safe that are coming to the game.

The city has formed a corporation to hire the law enforcement officers from across the state of Alabama including the FBI.

City officials say the University pays for the expenses when more fans are expected to come from out of town.

As fans are hype about their favorite team, scammers tend to look for such passion and excitement as an opportunity to sell counterfeit tickets and knockoff merchandise.

The Better Business Bureau is warning football fans of possible Iron Bowl ticket scams.

Some red flags of fake tickets include:

Typos and grammatical errors on the front or back of tickets.

Tickets printed on photo paper.

Blurry print on tickets. Identical barcodes on more than one ticket (or the same serial number on the back of consecutive tickets).

Visit bbb.org to be sure you don't get scammed when purchasing tickets to see your favorite teams play.

No. 6 Auburn will host No. 1 Alabama Saturday in the 82nd Iron Bowl. CBS will televise the game, which is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

ESPN College GameDay will visit Auburn Saturday for the first time since the 2013 Iron Bowl. The ESPN College GameDay set-up will be located near the Toomer's Oaks in Samford Lawn.

