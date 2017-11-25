9-year-old Georgia girl spends Thanksgiving serving first responders

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA (WTVM) - A Georgia girl spent her Thanksgiving serving food to first responders.

Meet 9-year-old Gabby Montgomery.

Gabby's mom says when she asked her daughter what she wanted for her birthday her response was, "Mommy I want to start a business that will help people.”

They decided to start buying supplies for the homeless then had a conversation about how the community helpers like firefighters don't get to go home for the holidays.

It was then Gabby decided she wanted to feed firefighters a Thanksgiving meal.

With the help of her mom, Gabby prepared and delivered the meal to firefighters in Stone Mountain.

On the menu was Turkey, macaroni and cheese, dessert and much more.

This is the first of many events for Gabby's non-profit group, Gabby's Kitchen.

The group is designed to help those in the community by donating food.

Gabby plans to drop off more food to other first responders and the homeless...very soon.

If you want to help Gabby's Kitchen stay open not only for the holidays but throughout the years to come, click here.

