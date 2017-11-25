Columbus police investigating shots fired upon police officers i - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police investigating shots fired upon police officers in Buena Vista Rd., Overlook Dr. area

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -  Columbus police are investigating a Friday night shooting.

According to a report, police responded to the area of Buena Vista Road and Overlook Drive at 4:19 a.m. in reference to shots fired upon police officers.

The extent of injuries is not known at this time.

The case remains under investigation. 

