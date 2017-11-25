Suspect arrested for burglary, smash and grab of guns and ammo at Shooters of Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested the suspect wanted in burglarizing and stealing $10,000 to $12,000 worth of guns and ammo from Shooters of Columbus Friday morning.

Devante Patterson, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of burglary smash and grab, criminal attempt of smash and grab, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

According to the store’s co-owner, Nicole Bessinger, a rock was smashed through a door window in order to gain entry into Shooters of Columbus early Friday morning.

Store surveillance video captured the face of Patterson, partially hidden as he made his way into the store.

Patterson reportedly targeted high priced firearms. Locally made HK guns and BNT handguns are among the weapons that were stolen.

Bessinger says she believes Patterson is the same man who tried to target their store three weeks ago, along with other stores in the area.

Patterson is being held on a $10,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Recorder's Court November 29 at 9 a.m.

