Shane's Rib Shack to gift new Jeep Wrangler, cash prizes to honor customer loyalty

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - During the month of December, to honor customers for their loyalty throughout the year, those who dine at Shane’s Rib Shack will receive a sealed, Wait & Win Mystery Gift Envelope.

To redeem their mystery prize, customers are then invited to return to Shane’s Rib Shack with their unopened, Gift Envelopes during January or February 2018.

Mystery Gift Envelopes contain exciting prizes, such as Shane’s Rib Shack gift cards, as well as menu items.

Every envelope contains a winning prize.

Upon redeeming their Mystery Gift Envelopes, customers will have the opportunity to enter the Shane’s Grand Prize Drawing.

This year, one lucky customer will be driving home with a snow-white, 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited: Sahara 4x4, valued at $58,000.00.

In addition to the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, ten loyal customers will be awarded a Grand Prize of $5,000.00 each, totaling $50,000.00 in Cash Prizes.

For more information, a list of participating locations, and a copy of the Official 8th Annual Holiday Wait & Win campaign rules click here.

