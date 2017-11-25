Local organization supplies youth with coats and winter accessories

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - As the temperatures continue to drop, you'll definitely need your winter coat.

P.U.S.H. Community Outreach Program pushes to help local youth with career readiness but wanted to do something extra special this year.

Tons of winter accessories were donated. Coats, scarfs, hats, boots, and pants were available to anyone at the Macon Road Library.

Founder and Director of P.U.S.H, Ianita Lucas said, "This is the first time we've done this. Generally what we do is career readiness development and so it was just in our hearts to do it."

"I really think at this time of year I think its important for kids to have warm clothes and it's also important for people to get into the giving spirit at the holidays. So I think its a really good thing we're doing this event," said volunteer.

Tons of people were in and out coming to pick their winter gear.

This isn't the only event P.U.S.H puts on throughout the year.

They also hold career readiness program events.

