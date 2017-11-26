Lee County deputies search for gas station propane tank thieves

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for three people involved in a gas station theft at the Get-In-Go on 240 Lee County Road.

Investigators say it happened around 3 a.m. Friday. The owner said seven propane tanks were stolen.

Surveillance video shows a silver car was at the station for 20 minutes cutting open the locks and left with 7 propane tanks that cost $49 each—totaling just around $350.

“They came on that side and came by the air machine, and then they go on that side and park on the porch and come on that side and cut the lock,” the gas station owner said.

An official police report has been filed and if you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.