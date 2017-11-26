4-vehicle accident with injuries at Buena Vista-Wynnton Road intersection

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police and first responders are investigating a traffic accident with injuries in Midtown Columbus.

The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Wynnton Road.

It appears that three cars and a truck were involved, but we do not yet know the extent of people’s injuries.

The intersection has been blocked off. Drivers should find an alternate route to avoid delays.

Eyewitnesses on scene say the crash was a result of a police chase. A driver fleeing police ran a red light, causing the multi-vehicle crash. WTVM is working to confirm that information with police.

This is a developing story; stay with WTVM for updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.