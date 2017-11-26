Auburn Tigers fans roll Toomer's Oaks after big Iron Bowl win

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Saturday night after the Auburn Tigers took down the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 82nd annual Iron Bowl, the forecast did not call for snow, but fans took that into their own hands.

A blizzard of toilet paper covered the Toomer's Oaks after Auburn’s big win over a top-ranked Alabama team.

Downtown Auburn was turned into a sea of orange and blue and the roar of War Eagles filled the campus.

"It was a great game," said Auburn fan Ryan Johnson. "I was surprised, I thought Alabama was going to win but Auburn won.”

For some, it was a very special game. Randall Duffey and his son traveled from Louisiana to see the Tigers play.

“Me and my boy here we live in Louisiana now we came all the way and we are just glad to celebrate this victory here with family,” said Duffey.

Now that Auburn has taken down two number one ranked teams, they will play Georgia again in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.

“It will be Auburn and Georgia. I think Auburn will win. Georgia is overrated” said Johnson.

“I think if we dominate the line of scrimmage like we did the first game I think we stand a pretty dang good chance,” Duffey says.

In addition to celebrating at Toomer's Corner, fans inside the stadium rushed Pat Dye Field.

Fans rushing the field is a violation of SEC rules, and the conference fined Auburn $250,000.

