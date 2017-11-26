Former President Obama stops at Hawaii sushi restaurant, poses for pics with workers

HONOLULU (WTVM) – It’s not every day you get to see a former President, but that is exactly what happened to some lucky workers at a Hawaii restaurant.

Former President Barack Obama made a stop at Mitch’s Sushi Bar in Honolulu Sunday and he even went around the counter and posed for a picture with chefs.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant says: “Our newest sushi chef! After 8 years in the office, he’s up to a new challenge.”

The 44th President was born in Honolulu and makes trips back to the island when he can.

