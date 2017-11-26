City of Auburn closing multiple roads for maintenance - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

City of Auburn closing multiple roads for maintenance

By Chandler Morgan, Reporter/Anchor
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) -

According to the City of Auburn's Facebook Page, the Public Works Department will perform annual crack seal maintenance on asphalt at various locations throughout Auburn beginning Monday, Nov. 27.

The city says work will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT and will last through Friday, Dec. 8.

The following roads will be repaired:

  • Watercrest Boulevard
  • Thornapple Lane
  • Veterans Boulevard
  • Longleaf Drive
  • Deer Run Road
  • Burke Place
  • Gatewood Drive
  • Academy Drive
  • Auburn Drive
  • Bowden Street

Lanes will close temporarily during work. Flagmen will be present to direct traffic, and motorists are encouraged to exercise caution when driving in these areas and take alternate routes to avoid delays.

