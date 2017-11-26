CPD investigating reports of burglaries, thefts during to the holiday season

Columbus police reported multiple burglaries and thefts of residents and businesses that happened overnight.

There was one report of shoplifting at a Circle K gas station on Airport Thruway at 3:00 A.M. Just an hour later and 10 miles away, a burglary with forced entry occurred at a Family Dollar on South Lumpkin Road.

Minutes passed and police responded to reports of shoplifting at another Circle K on Manchester Expressway at 4:24 am.

“Most often time we see theft by shoplifting type cases and those type cases if it’s over a certain dollar amount and if it’s a felony it’s a one to 10-year felony offense," said Attorney Jackson. "If it’s a low-priced item, you’re looking at a misdemeanor that’s up to 12 months in the county jail."

Columbus police recommend you always lock your doors, have your keys in hand when walking to the car, be aware of your surroundings, and put your purses in the trunk where they aren’t visible.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.