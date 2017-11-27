News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Monday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Monday.

Officials warn of counterfeit tickets ahead of SEC Championship game

The Southeastern Conference reminds fans to beware of possible counterfeit or stolen tickets. Anyone with a counterfeit or stolen ticket will be denied access to the game.

Lee County deputies search for gas station propane tank thieves

Surveillance video shows a silver car was at the station for 20 minutes cutting open the locks and left with 7 propane tanks that cost $49 each—totaling just around $350.

4-vehicle accident with injuries at Buena Vista-Wynnton Road intersection

The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Wynnton Road.

City of Auburn closing multiple roads for maintenance

The city says work will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT and will last through Friday, Dec. 8.

Monday voter registration deadline in Alabama US Senate race

People can register in person at local registrar's office until 5 p.m. Monday. Voter registration postcards must be postmarked by midnight.

Charles Barkley speaks out against Roy Moore

Auburn University alum and former NBA player Charles Barkley attended the university Saturday for the unveiling of a statue in his honor and to offer his opinion on the outcome of the Iron Bowl.

Columbus police investigating shots fired upon police officers in Buena Vista Rd., Overlook Dr. area

According to a report, police responded to the area of Buena Vista Road and Overlook Drive at 4:19 a.m. in reference to shots fired upon police officers.

Funeral for Atlanta rapper Bambino Gold in Alabama hometown

The funeral for an Atlanta-based rapper who was killed with a cousin has been held in his hometown in Alabama.?

