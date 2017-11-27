Tuscaloosa mayor donates to Lee Co. charity after losing Iron Bowl wager

Auburn Mayor Bill Ham walked away with a win after this weekend’s Iron Bowl game.

Mayor Ham now gets to decide what charity Tuscaloosa’s mayor, Walt Maddox, will donate today.

The two have gone back and forth in an annual Iron Bowl wager for 12 years. Each year, the losing team’s mayor donates $100 to the other city’s choice of charity. This year, Mayor Ham has selected Mayor Maddox to donate money to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County.

This will be the second that Mayor Maddox has donated to the club following an Alabama loss.

